Rochester community is seeing an increased need for public pools for youth swim lessons

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In a recent post shared to social media, the Rochester Swim Club blames Rochester's seniors and 125 Live for an apparent "swimming lesson shortage" for Rochester youth.
Rochester citizens voted for a warm water pool to be built using a sales tax extension voted for on the 2012 election ballot - to be a shared space between the Rochester Rec Center.
Both pools operated under 125 Live are owned by the City of Rochester. The competition pool is at standard temperature, and the warm water pool, kept at 88 degrees including an entry ramp for people with disabilities.
125 Live Executive Director Sylwia Bujak Oliver says their warm water pool is utilized most of the time by classes and a variety of water activities.
Right now, members occupy the pool until 3:45 p.m.
The Rochester Swim Club takes over to teach swim lessons at 4 p.m.
"Each time there is a swim meet, we vacate the premises, we allow them to use the pool. There is always priority usage that every single swim meet takes over 125 Live activities, and we are fully aware of that, and are in compliance, and in agreement,” says Oliver.
The City of Rochester presented an agreement between 125 Live and the Rochester Swim Club at Monday night's city council meeting. It would allow for additional hours for swim club users.
The Rochester Swim Club is still reviewing the agreement.
KIMT reached out to Rochester Swim Club for comment, in which they provided this statement:
"The only reason there is a shortage of swimming lessons is the lack of pools in Rochester. Specifically warm water pools. The Rochester seniors have no effect on swimming lessons other than we utilize the same facility. Rochester Swim Club has an abundance of instructors and lifeguards, just a lack of pools in Rochester."
The competition pool was previously used to teach swim lessons, however there are currently no swim lessons being held there. Oliver suggests utilizing that pool for swim lessons as a potential solution.
“We want to be a part of the solution. We believe the youth deserve the aquatic classes, they believe to be protected from drowning. We have zero issues saying that. We are just really protective of our members and we believe they utilize the warm water pool 100 percent,” Oliver adds.
Other potential solutions include the 5 school pools that are available for rent at $36/hour.
Youth swim lessons are currently being held at the 125 warm water pool, Soldiers Field Pool, and Silver Lake Pool once it reopens.
125 Live adds they rely on the city for financial support in order to fund their programs and keep costs down for seniors.