Rochester Community Initiative hosts first new parent drive distribution

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A Rochester organization lent a hand to parents on Saturday. New parents and those expecting stopped by MLK park on to pick up items for babies and toddlers.
Asa Miller is a grandfather who looks into anything he can do to save money especially when it comes to his granddaughter. On Saturday, he found that opportunity.
"My wife said there was something going on at the park and we should just check it out because we can get some extra supplies for the baby."
The items were given out as part of Rochester Community Initiatives New Parent Drive Distribution. The initiative is a youth led non-profit that wants to help parents who might not have the time or money to buy items for their children.
"We really realize through the pandemic this is a really hard time for parents and this is a good way to give back to the community," says CEO Yasmin Ali.
Within the first hour between 50-60 people came by. Parents came by to pick up toys, bibs, and shoes.
"It's a great opportunity. It's super nice to know that people donate stuff so that other people can get it."
The items were donated in February and March. This was the first new parent drive distribution Rochester Community Initiative had. After its success, RCI plans to have another one in the future.