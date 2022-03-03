Rochester community feels the impact of the Russia-Ukraine invasion

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's been a week since Russia launched a full-scale war with Ukraine and the fallout of the conflict is being felt all over the world.
Ana Kelzenberg gained her U.S. citizenship after being saved from an orphanage in Russia.
She says the events in Ukraine have her concerned for the Russian community.
“People are blaming Russians and starting to hate Russia, and I don't blame them because Ukraine absolutely needs all of our love and support right now,” she explains.
Kelzenberg adds, “My heart also aches for all of the Russians that want no part in this, and yet they're being punished. And I hope we all find some saving grace one way or another, and I'm hoping, praying, and wishing for resolve.”
Lana Maydanyuk is an American citizen originally from central Ukraine. She is struggling to understand why Russia has invaded her homeland.
“Unbelievable panic, and helplessness and to tell you the truth it hasn't stopped yet,” she describes the moment she learned about the invasion.
“I do not think that any civilized mind can comprehend what is going on there,” she adds.
Her parents, brother, 5 year old niece, both grandmothers and many of her friends are living in Ukraine. She tells KIMT News 3 they are staying in touch through group chats.
“I fear for my family, I fear for my friends. I want to know all the time what's happening to them. But at the same time, every moment I reach out to them to ask how are you doing, I am afraid of that horrible news that will eventually come. I know it will because this doesn't look like it's going to stop any time soon.”
Lana wants to use her voice to speak out and bring awareness to the situation in Ukraine.
“When are we going to be the great country that is fighting for democracy and freedom all over the world?”
