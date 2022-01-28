Rochester community expresses concerns to Minnesota state senator before the legislative sessions begin

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Friday the Rochester community had a chance to express their concerns to one Minnesota state senator before the legislative sessions began.
Senator David Senjem spoke to 125 Live members about what they can expect to see progress on throughout the state.
He wants to address public safety and see more funding for group and nursing homes.
Much of the focus will be on education for students - with them not being able to be in school full time.
Many residents asked about the nearly 8 billion dollar surplus.
Sen. Senjem tells KIMT News 3 he wants to give as much of it back to the people as possible
“We want to get as much of that back as possible - either in tax cuts - again eliminating social security tax - if we can't get it back that way, more indirectly in terms of infrastructure - whether it's roads and bridges,” he explains.
He also spoke on taking action toward clean energy transition.
“We’ve got to be smart about it... in my view, we have to make it an economic virtue because this doesn't happen without a lot of technology, and we're just the state, in my view, to bring that technology to bear and to frankly, grow economically through it.”
The Minnesota legislative sessions will begin on Monday.