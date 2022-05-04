Rochester Community Bike Club gifts bikes to students for 'Bike to School Day'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - May 4th is Bike to School Day.
In honor of the nationwide event, Rochester Public Schools students gathered at at John Adams Elementary and rode to Gage Elementary School. Rochester Police Community Action Team led the ride.
Rochester Community Bike Club provides bikes and helmets for kids who can't afford them. Wednesday 11 students from John Adams got to ride home their own.
The purpose is to make kids aware of safe routes and gain a sense of independence.
Bike Club's Miguel Valdez says this is also an opportunity to support the culture of cycling. “Once you get on a bike you forget everything, you feel the wind on your face, and it brings you a smile, and at least for that moment - you forget about all the problems that you have.”
And they didn't stop giving there. Seven more bikes were gifted to students at Gage Elementary.
“Sometimes transportation is a barrier. And Rochester is the size of the city is large enough for people or individuals to get on a bicycle and we have a great bike system and trails,” adds Valdez.
The Rochester Community Bike Club provides bikes to kids from May through October, and each kid earns a bike after volunteering three times.