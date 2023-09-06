Rochester Civic Theatre gearing up for its 72nd season

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The 72nd season of the non-profit Rochester Civic Theatre (RCT) kicks off September 14 with “Matilda the Musical.”
“Matilda is one of the youngest heroines in musical theatre and one of my personal favorites. Matilda the Musical has been on my list of the top five shows I’d like to direct one day, and I’m thrilled to finally be able to bring it to life as RCT’s season 72 opener,” says RCT Managing Director Misha Johnson. “Audiences of all ages will fall in love with Matilda’s story, which is just as heartwarming as it is hilarious. Just wait until you hear the incredible talent that embodies these larger-than-life characters - WOW!”
Music for the play will be directed by Catherine Davis.
Show times will be 7 pm Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays and 2 pm on Sunday from September 14 to October 1. There will be an ASL-interpreted performance on September 21.