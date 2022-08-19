Rochester Civic Theatre Company asking for more city funding in 2023

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Civic Theatre Company is asking the City of Rochester to allocate more funding for its operations in 2023.
The Rochester Civic Theatre's Managing Director Misha Johnson said the city decreased its funding in the past couple of years due to the theatre's expenses, which were cut down after the theatre joined the Mayo Civic Center in a one roof agreement.
The agreement, Johnson said, no longer requires the the theatre to cover utility and facility maintenance costs.
However, Johnson said an increase in funding would go towards new services and staffing the theatre is required to deliver.
"Part of that reason why we requested that is because we are currently only at two full time staff to run this entire building and one of the other things that have changed over the course of the year is that we also host a series of other community partners. So, we host many other performing arts groups. That is part of our one roof agreement is we are now required to have 40% of our calendar for community groups, which increases our workload," Johnson said.
The increased funding request comes as the theatre has turned around its business model, which previously was placing the company over budget because it was hiring professional actors instead of local performing arts groups, according to Johnson.
Johnson said while Rochester is known for its medical community and services, visitors also want to experience the city's art culture.
"Rochester Civic Theatre is an icon here. It is a local icon and it is something that has been around for 71 years and there is no reason why it should not be here for another 71 years. We are here in Destination Medical Center, here with the Mayo Clinic. We have incredible medical and scientific advances that are here and our citizens also need a balance with the arts. So, it is really important with the city of Rochester to help balance that out," Johnson said.
Johnson said city staff will present a funding recommendation to the city council on Monday.