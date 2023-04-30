Rochester Civic Theater auditions for "Moana JR."

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Rochester Civic Theatre had auditions today for their summer camp production of "Moana JR." Each round of auditions had around four kids gathering together in a classroom. The kids read from short scenes that they were given ahead of time. They also sung a song so the directors of the show could determine the vocal ranges of the kids. Susan V Hansen, the director of education for the Rochester Civic Theatre, said that kids can receive a lot of different benefits if they participate in theatre.
“They come out of their shell. They’re able to use all of their creativity. They make friends. It’s a super supportive environment. They get to express themselves in ways they may not get to in other places. They get to push themselves, and it builds confidence," Hansen said.
Rehearsals for "Moana JR." will begin in July. The performances of the show will be at Rochester Civic Theatre on July 21st and 22nd and August 4th and 5th.