Rochester Civic Music announces lineup for forWARD Neighborhood Park Concerts

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Summer evenings will be alive with music once again and Rochester Civic Music releases their schedule for the forWARD Neighborhood Park Concerts.
The music starts at 5:30 p.m. and there's plenty for the entire family to do. Rochester Civic Music says local food trucks will join the action, along with the Rochester Public Library's bookmobile and Parks and Recreation's 'Go! Play! Explore!' mobile trailer.
Live captioning will be available using the CART system, where users can scan a QR code with their device, allowing them to see the lyrics, and any on-stage chat.
Here is the schedule for this summer:
June 7th at Cook Park featuring Mae Simpson with JoJo Green
June 14th at Judd Park featuring Pavielle with Maria and the Coins
June 28th at Allendale park featuring TAE & The Neighborly with Trent Romens Band
August 16th at John Withers Sports Complex featuring Barbaro with Jeremy Jewell & The Co-Dependents
August 23rd at White Oaks Park featuring Loreweavers with Sheep for Wheat
August 30th at Martin Luther King Jr. Park featuring Bad Bad Hats with Why Not