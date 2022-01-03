Rochester Civic Center Parking Ramp is closed

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A broken sprinkler pipe has closed the Rochester Civic Center Parking Ramp.
The city says a pipe in the east hallway of the ramp froze and broke, creating icy conditions in the hallway and requiring water in the building be turned off.
People with vehicles parked in the ramp can enter through the west tower and drive their vehicles out. Ramp entrances will be closed until repairs are complete and the city says it is safe to enter. Monthly contract parkers will be given temporary access to the city's other downtown parking ramp facilities during the closure.