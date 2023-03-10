Rochester city leaders welcome Chinese Delegation for the first time in years

ROCHESTER, Minn.-A Chinese delegation from the Med City's sister city of Xianyang visited Rochester on Friday and met with city and community leaders.
Mayor Kim Norton, Ward 1 Councilmember Patrick Keane, University of Minnesota-Rochester Chancellor Lori Carrell and others met with:
-Quan Jian, Vice President, China Council for Promotion of International Trade, Shaanxi Sub-council.
-Ban Hui, Secretary General, Shaanxi Provincial People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries.
-Li Suying, Deputy Director, Foreign Affairs Office of Xianyang City.
-Zhang Yu, Principal Staff, Shaanxi Provincial People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries.
-Wang Bin, Deputy Section Chief, Foreign Affairs Office of Xianyang City.
The panel discussion and visit happened as tensions between both countries are at an all time high.
However. Norton said now is the best time to work on a relationship with Rochester's sister city.
"These are the times when local governments can continue those relationships even when things get difficult at a federal level. We can still have personal relationships and perhaps academic relationships that can, I hope, help bridge the tensions at another level and we do have to watch very carefully if it is not to have a good time to have an exchange. We will certainly watch the political climate and make our decisions for when is a good time," Norton said.
Some of the topics discussed between the delegation and city leaders included establishing a foreign exchange student program with the UoMR and how both countries handled the pandemic.
Norton said UoMR does not have an exchange program like UoM in the Twin Cities but is hopeful one will be created.
"I think it was a great meeting. Lots of nice relationships were built, good dialogue and I am seeing some future action as a result of this. Probably with the colleges. I was seeing Chancellor Carrell say we really are interested in that and yes we have colleges in our town and we would love to do that. So, I think that might be what we see next but we will see," Norton said.