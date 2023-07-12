Rochester city government named an 'Inclusive Employer'

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The City of Rochester has been designated an Inclusive Workforce Employer (I-WE).
The recognition from the Workforce Development Board of Southeast Minnesota and the Winona Workforce Development Board is meant to recognize employers who work toward building an inclusive workplace.
“We are grateful to Workforce Development Inc. for their commitment to creating an inclusive workforce ecosystem,” says Chao Mwatela, the City of Rochester’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Director. “The City of Rochester is honored to be designated as an Inclusive Employer and continues its commitment to welcoming inclusive practices that make it an employer of choice.”
A Designated Inclusive Workforce Employer must: have a written commitment to an inclusive workplace; assess diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) influence on their work and culture; provide Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) education for staff and leadership; and allocate resources to sustainably support an inclusive and equitable workplace.