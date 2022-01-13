Rochester city councilman says he now supports a limited mask mandate

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A city councilman says he is now willing to support an emergency mask mandate in Rochester.
Ward 3 Councilman Nick Campion stated on Thursday he would support such a mask requirement as long as it did not include any other COVID rules and would expire on February 6. Campion says he will wait for Mayor Kim Norton to propose a new mask mandate or not.
Mayor Norton did issue an emergency order in August 2021 that required the wearing of face masks in nearly all indoor situations. However, the City Council voted 5-2 to rescind that emergency order just two days later. Campion was one of those who voted against the mask mandate at that time.