 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm to Impact the Area Friday through Early Saturday
Morning...

.A winter storm will impact much of central Iowa Friday into
early Saturday bringing moderate to heavy snow to much of the
area. Travel impacts are expected, especially the afternoon school
departure and the evening commute. 4-10 inches of snow is
expected across the area with locally higher amounts possible. The
winds will be out of the east/northeast and will increase to 15
to 25 mph with a few gusts over 30 mph by Friday night. The wind
will produce pockets of blowing and drifting snow, particularly in
open and rural areas, during the afternoon and evening.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 3 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10
inches.

* WHERE...Northern into Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 3 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel is expected to be difficult. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions are expected to impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

&&

Rochester city councilman says he now supports a limited mask mandate

  • 0
Rochester logo 2.jpg

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A city councilman says he is now willing to support an emergency mask mandate in Rochester.

Ward 3 Councilman Nick Campion stated on Thursday he would support such a mask requirement as long as it did not include any other COVID rules and would expire on February 6.  Campion says he will wait for Mayor Kim Norton to propose a new mask mandate or not.

Mayor Norton did issue an emergency order in August 2021 that required the wearing of face masks in nearly all indoor situations.  However, the City Council voted 5-2 to rescind that emergency order just two days later.  Campion was one of those who voted against the mask mandate at that time.

Tags

Recommended for you