Rochester City Council wants shelter workgroup to continue working on ways to help homeless population

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester City Council unanimously voted to approve the continuation of a shelter workgroup at its meeting on Monday.
The workgroup has been together since April of 2022 and was tasked with identifying areas the city can improve services for its homeless residents.
Some key issues facing community and government agencies include the depletion of emergency assistance funding, high rental assistance demand and an eviction rate of roughly 15 to 20 people per day in the county.
The workgroup said there are around 540 homeless students in Rochester Public Schools, according to most recent data.
Data recorded from 2022 shows that there are around 200 homeless single adults and 50 homeless families.
Council President Brooke Carlson said a multi-sectored approach is the right way to find ways to improve services to people that are experiencing homelessness.
"It is really quite remarkable to think of what the landscape looked like five years ago compared to where we are today and know what tremendous need there is. So, you know me of course I am a 110% bought into a collaborative approach these complex challenges. We cannot make progress on them unless we are doing it together. So, I fully support having the task force continue," Carlson said.
The workgroup suggested a renewal in state funding for the extended 90 day shelter center and a reinvestment in or new location for the warming center.
The next city council meeting is on Feb. 22.