Rochester City Council votes to remove residential parking permit requirements

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester City Council voted to removed residential parking permit requirements at its meeting on Monday.
Streets near John Marshall Highschool and Mayo Highschool have required permits for more than 25 years.
The city said it originally imposed the parking permits because students had opted to park in the streets rather than at their school, which at the time charged students for parking spaces.
The city and schools said they no longer charge students to park, which makes residential parking permit no longer needed.
However, residents living near John Marshall Highschool said they are concerned over potential traffic and speeding increases.
Ward 5 Councilmember Shaun Palmer said to reach out if it does become an issue.
"If we have concerns on speeding, we can ask for a traffic study and or we can set up the speed trailer to see if that helps for a day or two for speeding and to cut down on speeding we have been told to park your car on the street. It will narrow the street and people will drive slower. So, if there is a problem around St. Pius or John Marshall, let me know," Palmer said.
The Rochester City Council also approved an amendment for the Chateau Special District.
Special district owners' originally wanted to fill four vacant lots on the land located near Walmart North.
At a prior Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, it was revealed those businesses would be a daycare, a multi-use retail building, a Popeyes fast food chain and a service station.
However, council members only approved of the creation of a daycare due to neighborhood concerns over a potential traffic increase.
The daycare will be around 12,000 sq. ft. and will be located to the left of Firestone.
Council President Brooke Carlson said she supports the new facility.
"I am thrilled there is a daycare proposed that is connected to every other thing we are working on as a city related to economic development, workforce support and equity it is just absolutely foundational need in our community. So, I am really supportive of adding the daycare and specifically adapting the special district to accommodate that use," Carlson said.
The Chateau Special District will be dissolved in Jan. once the Unified Development Code goes into effect.
The next city council meeting will be on Oct. 17.