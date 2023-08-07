Rochester City Council votes to expand city limits by nearly 48 acres

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester City Council voted to expand city limits by adding nearly forty-eight acres of land for potential housing.
The Century Valley neighborhood developers are wanting to build single family housing in the Haverhill Township area. However, these developers still need approval from the City Council to initiate its development plan. About fifty lots of single family housing could be added to the new Rochester area if City Council gives the developers the go-ahead.
One concern brought up by Council Member Kirkpatrick is the city's ability to maintain safe water quality for all residents.
"In a sensitive area like this, I can't say yes when we are concerned about future water quality for our city and moving into undeveloped places that should remain green for the future health and sustainability of our city," said Kirkpatrick.
Developers will go over more details of it's development plan with City Council at a later undetermined date.