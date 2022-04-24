Rochester City Council to take up community ID proposal at next meeting

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Med City could soon become the third city in Minnesota to adopt community identification cards and the second to implement the program.
The Rochester City Council's Study Session on Monday discussed the benefits of a community ID cards, which would be specific to the Med City.
Mayor Kim Norton tells KIMT the cards could help with a number of services for residents without typical identification cards, such as a driver's license.
Some of those services include cashing checks, picking up prescriptions and improving relationships with the Rochester Police Department, according to the City of Rochester.
"I do think that when a person is pulled over or stopped by a police officer, one of the things that are asked for initially is for your driver’s license and if a person does not have a driver’s license or any other proof of ID for a variety of reasons.. This will assure the police that they have indeed pulled over and that the person who’s picture is on that card and name is on that card is indeed that individual," Norton said.
If the proposal passes, Med City residents could pick up a free community ID cards from the library, however it would require proof of residence and one form of identification.
When asked if the community ID card eligibility requirement would hinder vulnerable populations in the city, Norton said the policy would make sure groups, such as the city's homeless population, are not left out.
"The library is very familiar with our homeless population, works with them on a daily basis. The warming center and other places allows an address or post office to be utilized, so they have that address and can help verify it," Norton said.
At this time, Norton does not believe the policy would require any additional dollars to the city's budget.