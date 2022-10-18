Rochester City Council to reinforce public comment limitations

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The city of Rochester is reinforcing rules surrounding public comment after months of unfounded allegations against city council members have disrupted meetings.
City attorney Michael Spindler-Krage says during Monday night's meeting he clarified a council rule established last year. It limits community members ability to make comments to once a month.
He says during the last few months the tone of public comment has shifted, specifically suggestions of illegal activity including pedophilia, have been brought against the public library.
While the city does say public comment is not only welcomed, but encouraged, during meetings Spindler-Krage says unfounded accusations can hinder the progress of the city council and create an environment of fear.
He explained, "The comment doesn't have to be about the good things. Comments can be about suggestions about the direction the city should go or people voicing their own concerns. But personal attacks particularly, when they rise the level they have over this period of time, are not helpful."
Community members are asked to contact law enforcement if they believe any criminal activity has taken place. However, if accusations aren't credible, the city wants to remind the community they can be harmful to council members.