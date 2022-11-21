Rochester City Council takes a look at funding priorities ahead of the 2023 legislative session

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester City Council looked at four potential projects to submit for Minnesota's next bonding bill, as well as the renewal of its local sales tax on Monday.
The city looked at extending the use of state funds for its Rochester International Airport Runway Project.
The state previously allocated $11.4 million dollars for the project in 2020, with funds available to use for only four years, according to The City of Rochester.
The city's upcoming request would extend the amount of time granted to use the funds by three years.
Another potential funding request involves a park and ride facility near 125 Live on N. Broadway Ave.
The city said it would consist of 200 stalls and would connect people to amenities located in downtown Rochester.
The last two projects involve a regional trail connection near Willow Creek and an operations center for regional parks.
Rochester or the federal government will be responsible for 50% of the funding for any bonding project.
Ward 1 Councilmember Patrick Keane said he believes its likely a bonding bill will be taken up early in the next legislative session.
"I really do want us looking at 2022, going into 2023, with legislative priorities. I want us to be consistent. I do not think this is an opportunity to open everything back up and say, like, okay should we redo the bonding projects. My sense is, the state, there is a lot of pressure to get these bonding things going earlier in the year and I want Rochester to be ready for that," Keane said.
City council members also will seek to reauthorize Rochester's local sales tax, which is at .5%.
The sales tax has been in place since the early 1980s, with the city generating nearly $12 million dollars from it every year.
Four projects, which are separate from the potential bonding requests, would be funded by the tax revenue if renewed.
The city said around $205 million dollars in revenue from a renewed tax would go towards economic vitality ($50 million), street construction ($50 million), flood control and water quality ($40 million) and a regional sports and recreation complex ($65 million).
For a new sales tax to be renewed, the city would have to receive approval from the Minnesota state legislature, as well as voters.
If the tax is not reauthorized, then it will expire in the fall of 2024, according to The City of Rochester.