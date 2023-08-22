Rochester City Council takes a look at 2024-2025 budget recommendations

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The recommended 2024-2025 operating budget for the City of Rochester was presented at Monday’s City Council Study Session.
“This is the second two-year budget process and what we know from the first is that this timeline provides a longer runway for more strategic discussion guiding final adjustments to reflect updated forecasts, evolving strategic priorities,” says City Administrator Alison Zelms, “and fiscal policy enhancements necessary for a supplementary adjusted budget in the second year.”
In the 2024 recommended budget, there are larger adjustments in the General Fund with personnel, commodities, and absorption of new software license costs for the Rochester Police Department, increasing costs of materials for street maintenance, and an attempt to address challenges in the vehicle and equipment maintenance fund.
“Every year, throughout the budget cycle, the City team strives to foster a culture of cost mitigation and continuous improvement,” says Zelms. “We assess the needs and demands across all areas of the City and direct the necessary resources to the most pressing needs while not being overly reliant on additional levy funding to accomplish quality outcomes. These continuous improvements have impacts across the City, and while they do not reduce or eliminate the need for tax levy and utility rate increases, they significantly change the timing and amount of cost escalation while still providing quality service.”
The recommended budget anticipates a total levy of $101.5 million (9.44% more than 2023) in 2024. City officials stress that 9.44% change is not a “tax rate” increase, but the difference in the total amount of tax recommended to be collected versus the prior year. The total tax amount is spread across properties based on the value construction will absorb the tax adjustment first and then other properties will absorb based on category (apartment, commercial, residential, agricultural, industrial, etc.) proportionately to how assessed value for the category and each individual property has changed. An educational video on the subject can be found here.
The recommended 2024-2025 operating budget can be found here. It is anticipated that the City Council will adopt a preliminary levy on September 18, 2023.