Rochester City Council set to vote to start construction on Downtown Sidewalk Enhancement Project

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester City Council is expected to vote on Monday to start construction on the 2022 Downtown Sidewalk Experience Enhancement Project.
City staff are asking for the City Council to take action Monday to start construction on replacing some of the deteriorating brickwork along Broadway Avenue.
In January, developers placed bids on how much they would charge the city for the project.
Public Works recommends the City Council votes for the lowest bid, which would be awarded to Pember Companies Inc. for $1,938,989.95.
People from Rochester and visitors agree the exposed brick could be a safety hazard.
Isabella Oldre visiting Rochester, thinks this is a good investment.
“It’ll be nice and people will want to live there, because if you don't take care of the things in your community - no one will wanna live there anymore.”
“A city that invests in infrastructure is always a great idea. It's the bones of civilization, the infrastructure, so I think the city should keep it up,” adds Mitchel Stark.
Council member Molly Dennis from ward 6 also says she is a supporter of the project to repair these sidewalks downtown.
The city received bids from 4 other developers - all of those being over $2 million.
The City Council agenda says construction on this project is scheduled to be completed by the end of September.