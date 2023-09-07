Rochester City Council reconsidering daytime camping ban

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester City Council is reconsidering a proposal to ban daytime camping.
The ordinance would address the city's growing homeless population.
The city first discussed a ban on all camping on city property back in June.
This new proposal is seen as much more enforceable by the council and law enforcement.
Currently, there are dusk-to-dawn rules against setting up permanent encampments on non-park city property.
However, setting this daytime ban would free up law enforcement officers during later shifts.
According to City Council Member Patrick Keane, who represents the city's 1st Ward, there are some people experiencing homelessness who refuse support.
The hope is this ban could push them into doing so.
"These are the health and human services, the housing people that say we have to bring some of this to a head to get it to the point where they do seek services because they've hit bottom," he said.
The city is also looking at banning panhandling in certain areas of the city like near medical centers. However, similar bans in other cities have been struck down by courts.
City administration and the city attorney's office will be working with local shelters like the Salvation Army and The Landing MN on a final proposal.