Rochester City Council receives update on affordable housing

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester City Council received an update on affordable housing from Olmsted County Housing at their study session meeting on Monday.
The county presented the council with two maps of Rochester.
One highlighted different income areas, while the other focused on affordable housing pockets in the Med City.
The county identified central and southeast Rochester to be 'reoccurring hubs' of affordable housing, which are also the same areas where residents make 50% below the average median income.
The United States' Census Bureau states the average median income at around $76,000 dollars a year for a household.
Ward 4 Councilmember Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick said local organizations have tried to buy out affordable housing neighborhoods to open up options for buyers but said the issue of where current homeowners will go remains.
"When corporations, when developers, when folks offering incentives want to come into these naturally occurring affordable housing areas, there is nothing you can do to convince us to sell and or move aside because there is no place for us to go," Kirkpatrick said.
The next city council meeting is on Sep. 19.