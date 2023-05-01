Rochester City Council recap: license probation on massage businesses, bike lanes remain in downtown and more discussion on Councilmember Molly Dennis' censure

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester City Council met for their first meeting Monday night and handed down decisions on license probations for massage establishments, removing bike lanes for parking and clarification on Ward 6's Councilmember Molly Dennis' censure.
The former item was discussed first at the council's study session, which was held at 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
The city and Olmsted County have been cracking down on public health conditions at all 38 massage businesses.
Christiaan Cartwright, who presented for the city, said only eight of the 38 businesses failed inspection, with six receiving a license probation at the council's regular meeting.
There were two factors that led to probation, according to Cartwright.
Those included evidence of habitation and bodily fluid at massage businesses.
"Evidence of habitation, multiple fluid sites. In those particular instances, we take further administrative action and that administrative action has come into form this year of probations," Cartwright said.
The six businesses that were handed down a probation will receive a sanitation guideline document and future inspection.
Cartwright said the aim of public health officials' inspection is to provide education information to massage businesses and prevent conditions that are not safe.
In the council's regular meeting, biking lanes were looked at.
Ward 5's Councilmember Shaun Palmer brought forward a council initiated action or CIA that proposed the removal of bike lanes along Center St. downtown and instead install parking meters.
Palmer argued that recent data shows that biking rates have remained flat in Rochester and that businesses have expressed the need for more parking.
"We are not talking about Third Ave. and Fourth Ave. we are not talking about the end of the world here. We are talking about six blocks and if you listen to the businesses that are struggling, adding parking to those six blocks will be a big help," Palmer said.
Other members such as Council President Brooke Carlson and Ward 1's Councilmember Patrick Keane said the proposal went against what the city has been trying to accomplish.
"Our recent council decisions such as adopting the Link Bus Rapid Transit Project, The Active Transportation Plan, The Downtown Riverfront Master Plan and other riverfront projects, as well as our energy goals indicate we have already collectively a modal shift in how we get around our community. I believe this would be a significant step backwards when we are really trying to create a livable vibrant community where we have walkable and roll-able environments for all," Carlson said.
The council voted down the proposal 5 to 2.
One of the last items was a surprise motion by Ward 4's Councilmember Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick.
The motion was to clarify and accept a city document that was sent out on April 14 that detailed more reasons for Ward 6's Councilmember Molly Dennis' censure.
Rochester's Mayor Kim Norton said the city has been struggling to function over the last few weeks due to the council not approving the comments as an addition to Dennis' censure.
The motion was also approved by the council.
The next regular city council meeting is on May 15.