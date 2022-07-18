Rochester City Council moves forward with Riverfront Plan and parking spaces at old Kmart/AMPI buildings

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester City Council is moving forward with two major projects: the Downtown Riverfront Plan and Camegaran LLC's parking lot project.
The council approved a framework plan for the Downtown Riverfront Project, which was submitted by the city's lead firm, Gamble Associates.
David Gamble said around 5.5 acres of downtown space will be transformed into areas that will accommodate housing, private businesses and trail connectivity to the city.
The Rochester City Council approved the framework plan but also attached an amendment that outlined which specific steps need to be be pursued next.
The amendment includes: activation of some of the riverfront space, design of the space, permit approvals, funding for projects, and development/selection of developers.
Gamble said the parking spots occupying part of the riverfront could be transformed by this fall.
"We imagine together with other partners activation of that space, I am talking about the surface parking lot, this fall. So, people can get out there and see it. Destination Medical Center (DMC) had their annual meeting there a year ago and people got to see public art with the bridge being lit up, so we imagine those things happening this fall but this is still a long term plan. It will be years before you actually see earth moving around," Gamble said.
The Rochester City Council also approved a phase two request from Camegaran LLC, which is the developer looking to build a massive parking lot at the old Kmart and AMPI buildings.
Camegaran was originally approved to build 741 parking spots but the council approved an additional 642 spots at its meeting, bringing the total to 1,383 parking spots.
President Pat Regan said asbestos has been removed from the old Kmart building, but that some hazardous material will still need to be removed from the former AMPI building.
"The AMPI property, we have not mitigated some environmental problems that are evident there and they are not going to be dealt with during this CUP but there is a significant amount of work that needs to be done to the AMPI. We bought what was there," Regan said.
Regan said there are currently no public dollars are attached to the project.
The next city council meeting is on Aug. 1.