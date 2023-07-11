Rochester City Council, Mayor Norton at odds over local sales tax referendum

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Efforts to fund Med City projects by extending the local sales tax hit a snag Tuesday.
The Rochester City Council voted 6-1 Monday night to approve a referendum asking the public to vote on continuing the city's half-percent sales tax. The $205 million generated by the tax would fund four infrastructure projects.
The projects include improving water quality and flood control, street reconstruction, an economy vitality fund used for housing development, and a new regional sports complex.
However, Rochester Mayor Kim Norton announced she would veto the council's decision the next day.
Mayor Norton supports extending the local sales tax, which has been in place since 1983. She is also in favor of all four projects receiving funding. Her concerns lie with how the referendum question is formatted.
As of now, the referendum would appear on ballots as one question asking if the public approves the sales tax being renewed for all four projects.
If voters decide to vote "no" due to one project, all the others are voted down with it.
Specifically, the sports complex project is being targeted as the project that could sink the entire referendum.
According to Mayor Norton, there is too much uncertainty surrounding the complex to rely on voters approving it.
"There's no location selected, there's no operating partner or partners selected, and we still don't know what sports venues will be in this complex," she said.
The mayor had advocated for separating the complex project into its own separate question, allowing the more pressing needs of the other three projects an easier time to pass.
The city council disagreed with this approach. According to Council Member Patrick Keane, having multiple questions with complicated wording could throw off voters.
"They might say 'there's two questions about hefts in sales tax,' and they go 'do we vote for them both? That's a one-cent sales tax.' We're trying to stay away from those confusions," he said.
The council does have enough votes to override the veto at their next meeting on July 24th. If this happens, the referendum would be held during a special election on November 7th.
However, council members like Keane are willing to consider Mayor Norton's criticisms if it means improving the chances of the projects passing, as well as the legislative process as a whole.