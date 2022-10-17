Rochester City Council holds off on approving 'Active Transportation Plan'

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester City Council has tabled a new 'Active Transportation Plan' that would replace the 'Bicycle Master Plan' on Monday at their meeting.
The plan aims to be a guiding document for future projects, as well as reconstruction of existing roads, to include equitable and accessible walkways for people of "all ages and abilities," according to city staff.
City staff said it also aims to shift the mode of transportation among residents in the Med City.
The plan includes creating safer bike routes throughout the city, while expanding pedestrian access for people with disabilities.
City staff said although bike accidents account for 2% of crashes, they make up 40% of fatalities.
However, roughly half of the city council took issue with the plan and want to see more community outreach done before they approve it.
"These are items that are good questions. That is why I seconded it the first time. I do not believe we did a good job with phase two public input onto it. Again, I am going to say 38% are female, 63% work in Rochester, 54% of them have an income over $100,000 dollars. It does not reflect what we say for diversity and equity and I think that needs to be a better job," said Ward 5 Councilmember Shaun Palmer.
The plan has been tabled until the council's next meeting on Nov. 2.