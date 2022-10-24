Rochester City Council gives feedback on UDC's neighborhood meeting policy

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester City Council heard more about the city's new neighborhood meeting policy, which is a part of the upcoming Unified Development Code (UDC), on Monday.
Neighborhood meetings will replace some public hearings, like general development plans (GDP), when the UDC goes into effect on Jan. 1.
The neighborhood meeting policy will require:
-Meetings to be held in a hybrid format and can not be more than a half mile away from a proposed development site.
-meetings for site development plans, landmark designation changes and more.
-Advanced notice of a meeting to affected renters and homeowners.
City council members weighed in on the policy and said they would like to see a pre meeting information video or notice sent out that lets people know, specifically, what will be discussed by the hosting developer.
Ryan Yetzer, who is the deputy director of the city's community development department, said this the notice is something that is being considered.
"When I say we are rethinking the notices that is one of the things I think we can do such a better job of. We send the same notice no matter what the application is. We can template different notices depending on what the application is so that people, here is our zone change notice, that kind of explains what to expect and what comes next," Yetzer said.
The next city council meeting is on Nov. 2.