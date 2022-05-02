Rochester City Council denies zoning change for proposed apartment complex

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester City Council has rejected a developer's request to rezone a vacant property to make way for a proposed housing complex.
The property at 432 16th Avenue NW, former home of Perkins Restaurant, has been empty since the eatery closed its doors. A developer has come forward with a proposal to build a 100-to-120-unit apartment building at the site, but zoning issues are keeping the plan from moving forward for now.
On Monday, the council voted to deny the developer's ask to rezone the property and two others next to it from commercial use to transit-oriented development, keeping with the unanimous recommendation of the city's planning and zoning commission. The change would have allowed construction of the proposed five-story Stencil Luxury Apartments on the one-acre site, easing parking, density, and height restrictions.
However, city leaders felt the project doesn't fit the intention of TOD designation, which is meant to facilitate development of mixed-use properties along high-frequency transit lines, encouraging ridership and pedestrian activity.
"TOD isn't just a zoning thing, there's got to be a support structure around it that doesn't exist right now, and based on those things, I would support denial," said Council Member Patrick Keane.
"If my comments are in any way making it sound like we can't have housing here because it's not on TOD, that's not what I'm saying. I'm actually quite saying the opposite of that, that we can have housing here, it just shouldn't be zoned TOD," said Ryan Yetzer, the City of Rochester's deputy director of community development.
The developer argues while there aren't plans for bus rapid transit to run along the site, there is an RPT bus stop nearby. Yet with concerns from neighbors and staff about the amount of traffic packing the area with more residents could cause, city leaders don't feel regular bus service would offset the number of new commuters.
Acknowledging Rochester is in serious need of additional housing options, council members are encouraging the developer to pursue a different avenue to receive approval from the city.