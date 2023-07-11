Rochester City Council delays vote to limit number of cannabis businesses within city limits

ROCHESTER, Minn. - City Council is putting off the vote until the next Council meeting on July 24th.
This will give council members more time to discuss the specific details of the ordinance and allow more people to voice their opinions.
The proposal would prevent new cannabis businesses from starting operations until January 1, 2025.
Minnesota State Representative Andy Smith believes waiting until 2025 will indirectly harm new and small cannabis businesses. Long-standing cannabis businesses are already growing marijuana from being a part of the State's medical cannabis program. Under this proposal, new cannabis businesses would not be able to start growing products until 2025, creating an unfair playing field for new businesses.
"You are fooling yourselves if you think you can adequately create a cannabis policy that will safely control cannabis in the public sector outside of medical facilities," said community member, Karin Charron.