Rochester City Council approves new Unified Development Code after marathon session

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester City Council unanimously approved its new Unified Development Code (UDC) early Thursday morning.
The UDC will drastically change the land use process in Rochester and will remove public hearings for general development plans (GDP).
Instead, neighborhood meetings will be required by developers for GDPs.
Councilmember's took up the item at around 8 p.m. Wednesday night and had almost an hour of public hearings from a mix of residents who oppose and favor the UDC.
The council also approved 9 amendments to the UDC.
There were 15 amendments proposed, including a last minute amendment from Ward 6 Councilmember Molly Dennis to keep public hearings for GDPs.
You can read more about the UDC here.
The next city council meeting is on Sep. 12.