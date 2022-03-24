Rochester City Council approves new redistricting maps for wards and precincts

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The City Council has unanimously approved a new map for Ward boundaries and precincts in the City of Rochester.
“We again thank our community organizations and residents for their engagement and feedback in this process,” says City Management Analyst Heather J. Heyer. “This map best reflects the guiding principles of the process and we are happy to be completing the redistricting process on time. We have appreciated our collaboration with Olmsted County, as they now take steps to complete their redistricting process.”
With the City Wards and precincts now decided, Olmsted County will move forward with drafting maps for the new county commissioner districts. Those maps should be available for public review and comment April 14 through April 18 on Olmsted County’s redistricting website. Hard copy maps will be available at the following locations:
· Olmsted County Government Center
· Rochester Public Library - Skyway
· 125 Live
· Byron City Hall
· Eyota City Hall
· Stewartville City Hall
A public hearing on county redistricting will be held at 3 pm on April 19 and adoption of Olmsted County commissioner district maps is scheduled for 9 am on April 26.