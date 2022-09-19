Rochester City Council approves maximum property tax levy

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester City Council has set the city's preliminary property tax levy for 2023.
The maximum amount the city can collect in property taxes was approved by the council on Monday night. It's an increase of 6.85% from the current city levy.
The total amount would equal $92.8 million which is about 15% of the overall budget.
The money goes towards maintaining core city services such as public safety, which includes the police and fire departments, public works, snow removal, parks and library services.
Deputy city administrator Aaron Parrish says this is a milestone in the council's budget.
While Parrish says the increase has been given the go-ahead, the city council does have the opportunity to lower the levy before it officially adopts the 2023 budget in December.
That allows community members time to educate themselves about the decision.
Parrish added, "We always like to celebrate success. We really think it's an opportunity to look forward to how we can best education and inform the community around this budget recommendation come December. We're really excited about the work that's been done but always happy to answer any questions."
Parrish says taxpayers will receive a notice about Monday night's decision in the mail.
The city council is scheduled to host a public hearing on December 5th to receive feedback on how community members feel about the property tax levy as well as the overall proposed budget set at $588 million.
That includes the proposed general fund for 2023 set at more than $105 million which is an increase of more than $4 million from this year.