Rochester City Council approves changes to municipal golf program

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester City Council voted to approve new changes to the city's municipal golf program at its meeting on Monday.
The plan includes increasing the price of golf season passes, as well as daily rates.
Ultimately, the goal is to raise $500,000 dollars in net revenue, with $400,000 dollars going to Capital Improvement Projects and $100,000 dollars to operations, according to the Parks Department.
Three city council members voted against the measure at Monday's meeting.
Ward 6's Councilmember Molly Dennis said its the wrong time to raise fees for Rochester residents.
"I believe that there is other ways to preserve golf. The golf program, instead of limiting people who may not now be able to afford the golf because the fees have been raised and also raising our property tax for everyone in Rochester to fund the program," Dennis said.
The next city council meeting is on Jan. 23.