Rochester City Council approves 2023 service charges for downtown's Special Services District

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester City Council approved 2023 service charges for downtown's Special Services' District at their meeting on Wednesday.
The city said the district was created in 2005, and again renewed in 2015, to help revitalize downtown.
The council approved a 4% increase, or $364,686 dollars in service charges, which will go to the Rochester Downtown Alliance (RDA).
Around 145 business owners pay the fees, according to the city.
Fees paid go towards events and services held by the RDA, like 'Thursdays Downtown' and 'Roller Disco'.
The Special Services' District expires in 2025.