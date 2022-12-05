Rochester City Council approves 2023 budget and 6.85% tax levy increase

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester City Council approved its 2023 budget, tax levy and Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) funding at its meeting on Monday in a 5 to 1 vote, with one councilmember abstaining.
The city's new tax levy for 2023 will be a 6.85% increase, or roughly $92.7 million dollars.
Rochester Public Utilities (RPU) will also raise electric rates by 2.5%, while water rates will increase by 5%.
The city's combined budget with RPU is more than $600 million dollars for 2023.
More than $367 million will go towards operations, around $213.7 million will go to CIP and approximately $19.3 million will be for debt services.
The city also approved its CIP funding for 2023 through 2027, which is around $717 million and will pay for 265 projects.
The only person to vote against the measure was Ward 6 Councilmember Molly Dennis, who said she hopes to have more voters included in the budget process next year.
"It is too much for people who are struggling to barely stay in their homes because of the market values increasing. The small businesses, the local businesses moving out of town. So, I do not have any solutions. I just feel very strongly that we need to in the next cycle have public hearings at the very beginning," Dennis said.
Ward 1 Councilmember Patrick Keane said the budget and levy dollars will be used for critical city services and infrastructure.
"I pay very close attention and I know my peers do too. Levy spending is the most important thing. Most of the things people bring up that are wasteful and are usually not levy spending. Take a look at the levy and how it is used. We try to highlight that. That this is our public safety. This is our general government but it is also things like our library and parks," Keane said.
The budget also has $2 million built in for Parks, which the city said was approved by voters in 2020.
The next city council meeting is on Dec. 12.