Rochester City Council approved transferring 640k of opioid settlement funding to Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester City Council voted Monday night to provide 640k of settlement money to help Olmsted County respond to Opioid overdose emergencies.
Olmsted County is planning to use the money to expand its Diversity Equity and Community Outreach team (DECO). It's wanting to add another peer recovery specialist to help those struggling with substance abuse by helping them find options for recovery. The $640,000 will be dispersed to the county for the next five years.
City Council Member Molly Dennis spoke out at the city council meeting Monday night wanting to bring back meetings between Rochester City Council, Olmsted County, and Rochester Public School Board to improve communication between these government groups for situations like the transfer of money.
"In the future, maybe looking at reenergizing tri-government meetings so were not islands. We can meet every month or bi-weekly with the County and have council working with School Board members and County Commissioners and hopefully address problems with prevention and using money more efficiently," said Dennis.
After this transfer of money, the city has now used 75% of the opioid settlement funds.