Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO
9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110 expected. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 102 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM Tuesday to 9
PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday
evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Rochester City Council approved transferring 640k of opioid settlement funding to Olmsted County

  • 0

Rochester's City Council approved giving $640,000 of the city's opioid settlement to Olmsted County. KIMT News 3's Brandon Cote tells us how the county plans to use the money

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester City Council voted Monday night to provide 640k of settlement money to help Olmsted County respond to Opioid overdose emergencies.

Olmsted County is planning to use the money to expand its Diversity Equity and Community Outreach team (DECO). It's wanting to add another peer recovery specialist to help those struggling with substance abuse by helping them find options for recovery. The $640,000 will be dispersed to the county for the next five years.

City Council Member Molly Dennis spoke out at the city council meeting Monday night wanting to bring back meetings between Rochester City Council, Olmsted County, and Rochester Public School Board to improve communication between these government groups for situations like the transfer of money.

"In the future, maybe looking at reenergizing tri-government meetings so were not islands. We can meet every month or bi-weekly with the County and have council working with School Board members and County Commissioners and hopefully address problems with prevention and using money more efficiently," said Dennis.

After this transfer of money, the city has now used 75% of the opioid settlement funds.

