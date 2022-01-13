Rochester church helping RPS families navigate distance learning

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm to Impact the Area Friday through Early Saturday Morning... .A winter storm will impact much of central Iowa Friday into early Saturday bringing moderate to heavy snow to much of the area. Travel impacts are expected, especially the afternoon school departure and the evening commute. 4-10 inches of snow is expected across the area with locally higher amounts possible. The winds will be out of the east/northeast and will increase to 15 to 25 mph with a few gusts over 30 mph by Friday night. The wind will produce pockets of blowing and drifting snow, particularly in open and rural areas, during the afternoon and evening. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 3 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Northern into Central Iowa. * WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 3 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel is expected to be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions are expected to impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or dial 5 1 1. &&