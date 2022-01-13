 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm to Impact the Area Friday through Early Saturday
Morning...

.A winter storm will impact much of central Iowa Friday into
early Saturday bringing moderate to heavy snow to much of the
area. Travel impacts are expected, especially the afternoon school
departure and the evening commute. 4-10 inches of snow is
expected across the area with locally higher amounts possible. The
winds will be out of the east/northeast and will increase to 15
to 25 mph with a few gusts over 30 mph by Friday night. The wind
will produce pockets of blowing and drifting snow, particularly in
open and rural areas, during the afternoon and evening.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 3 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10
inches.

* WHERE...Northern into Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 3 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel is expected to be difficult. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions are expected to impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

&&

Rochester church helping RPS families navigate distance learning

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Following Rochester Public Schools' move to distance learning, one Rochester church is showing their support for the staff and families as they adapt to the change. 

Calvary Episcopal Church rector tells KIMT the church has a large presence of RPS staff, school board, and parents who are members. 

Rector Beth Royalty says when she found out RPS is making the move back to distance learning temporarily, she felt called to share a message of support. 

“It's really important to us at Calvary that we lead with compassion, lead with love, and lead with grace during this time - it's such a time where it would be super easy to be negative…” says Royalty. 

In March 2020 the church offered up its Sunday school facilities and wi-fi to students in distance learning - and Royalty says they will do the same again this time.  

She hopes those in this situation will remain positive. 

“You know, try to find some joy, some humor in this - hey you get to wear your pajamas again all day -  and also the knowledge that this won't last forever. We know how to do this now, it doesn't make it easier for kids and parents who work full time,” says Royalty. 

Royalty tells me the church also decided to move services virtual for the next two Sundays, with an 11 a.m. livestream to keep everyone safe, and then will re-evaluate for the weeks to come. 

People can still come into church for meditation and prayers - while they don't require vaccinations, masks are required.

