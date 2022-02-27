Rochester church continuing to pray for peace as war in Ukraine continues

ROCHESTER, Minn.- As Russia unleashed a new wave of attacks against Ukraine overnight, the Rochester community is showing support for Ukrainians fighting for their lives.
Churchgoers at Holy Spirit Catholic Church are praying for peace in Ukraine as the conflict continues including Grace Stevens. Stevens is one of the many members who worshiped at Holy Spirit's mass. She thinks the power of prayer as a whole in Catholicism makes it possible to support Ukrainians in need.
Stevens also believes that the government can do more to show support for those struggling to survive in Ukraine.
"I would like to see President Biden asking for prayer for Ukraine right now. I know in the past, other presidents have done so asking for prayer during war."
Other congregants including Lynn Farrell believe it's important the community comes together through prayer because of how frightening the situation is.
"I can't imagine having to pack my belongings and start walking to freedom. It's very very scary," says Farrell.
Just like Farrell, Emily Kelly thinks praying is one of the best ways to show support for the refugees due to how far Ukraine is from the United States.
"Geography keeps us a distance apart and we can't be there right with them but we certainly can be praying for them."
The churchgoers will continue to pray for peace in Ukraine but they will also be doing more to show their support for the country including fasting on Ash Wednesday.
There are also a wide range of organizations providing relief efforts. They include UNICEF and Doctors Without Borders