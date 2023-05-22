Rochester chief thanks public for support during Police Week

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Chief of Police Jim Franklin is thanking Rochester residents for their support during National Police Week.
Chief Franklin issued the following statement on Monday:
“I am proud to lead such a fantastic group of men and women who act on behalf of the citizens of our community. I am continually impressed with the countless, selfless acts that Rochester Police Department officers demonstrate on a daily basis as they serve the city.
Last week was national police week, acknowledging and honoring many peace officers’ sacrifices toward their communities. I want to thank all the community members and businesses for the support and acts of kindness they provided RPD all last week. Your encouragement to the officers was noticed, felt and appreciated. Your generosity and kindness were impactful.
Officer wellness is a priority for my administration. Officers experience some of the worst tragedies that any human can be a part of, on a weekly if not daily basis. Within the past ten days alone, officers responded to multiple suicides, a train/pedestrian fatality and an infant death. The traumatic stress that accompanies the work of a police officer must be acknowledged and supported. If not, that stress can become detrimental to all of us.
With the support of the City Council in the upcoming budget, the state-of-the-art wellness programs I have instituted will remain, including fitness courses, required mental health check-ins with a therapist and chaplain support.
Transparency is another top priority for my administration. We are committed to 21st Century Policing principles, including building trust and legitimacy by openly sharing information with you. Our Blueprint for Re-envisioning RPD, annual report and accountability dashboard are just some of the ways we are providing easy access to information. All of these can be found online.
I know this community loves and supports this police department and wants nothing but the best. That is why I strive for the Rochester Police Department to be the premier agency in Minnesota.
Thank you, Rochester community. It is an honor to serve as your police chief.”