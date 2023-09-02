Rochester Chevrolet hosts a car show

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Community members rode into the event with lots of different types of vehicles. More than 50 cars were a part of the show. Some of the cars came out decades ago while others came out more recently. Attendees were allowed to get a good look at the vehicles. Carol Burnham, one of the car show's participants, talked about a good time she had with her car.
“We drove to Montana and back to see friends, and…with two toddlers bouncing back and forth the whole way because, of course, they didn’t need the restraints at that time, so just one of the-one of the fun little memories that we have had with this car," Burnham said.
Next year, Rochester Chevrolet will have a Corvette show on Memorial Day weekend.