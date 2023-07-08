Rochester Chess Open returns to the Mayo Civic Center

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Chess Open is back at the Mayo Civic Center. Over 160 different chess players are participating in the tournament, making it the largest chess tournament ever held in southern Minnesota. It's broken up into four sections, which means that the more experienced players compete against each other and the less experienced players compete against each other. Players get to compete in all five rounds, even if they lose one of their games. The top finishers will receive prizes.
“During a chess tournament, players can lose 25 pounds, you know? It might be a-a week-long tournament, and there’s a high level of-the heart rate goes up. There’s a high level of adrenaline. It’s-it’-it’s exhausting, and I think part of it-that’s mainly due to all the energy that your brain needs to-to think," Dennis Mays, the director of Rochester Chess, said.
The tournament will continue tomorrow with rounds four and five. The rounds will start around 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. tomorrow.