Rochester Chamber starts program to connect young professionals to each other

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce recently announced the start of the Rochester Area Young Talent Network.
The network is available to those aged 21 to 39 years and are part of a team that is a member of the Chamber. The program will offer young professionals a chance to connect through networking events, engagement sessions and professional and career development.
Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce president Ryan Parsons says, “What we really hope this program does is provide them an opportunity to have deeper roots to really assist in the idea of retaining that outstanding talent, keeping them here in the region, because we have a lot to offer here.”
Registration for the network is open now and there will be an opportunity to ask questions about the network on August 10th. If interested in signing up, head to the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce website.