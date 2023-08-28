Rochester Chamber endorses renewal of city sales tax

ROCHESTER, Minn. – With the city’s local sales tax set to expire in 2024, the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce is officially calling on the public to support renewing the tax.
The City of Rochester says it has utilized the half-percent local sales tax since 1982 as a mechanism to collect revenue for various public investment projects. Supporters say the renewal of the local sales tax would generate $205 million to fund four projects including street reconstruction, an economic vitality fund, flood control and water quality, and a regional sports and recreation facility.
“The renewal of the local sales tax will provide Rochester a funding tool that supports key investments in infrastructure, quality of life, and economic growth that can drive development in the community moving forward,” says Chamber President Ryan Parsons.
Supporters contend numerous areas of Rochester have had projects financed through the various local sales tax extensions over its 40-year life, with perhaps the most well known and visible of these projects being the initial construction of the existing flood control structures located throughout the city which include both reservoirs and floodwalls that protect the infrastructure of both businesses and homes.
“It is key to note that this is a renewal of the local sales tax,” says Board President John Eckerman.” “Furthermore, an estimated 43% of the revenue generated from the sales tax would be paid by non-Rochester residents.”
The City of Rochester has created a website about renewing the city sale tax. The public will vote on the matter on November 7.