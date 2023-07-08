Rochester Central Park gets some spark

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Central Park got a whole of spark today. That's because the children's museum SPARK and the Rochester Downtown Alliance held an outdoor play and learning event there. Kids could do some water painting on plexiglass, play with blue building blocks, and read some stories. The purpose of the event series is to get parents and their kids to interact with other community members while also having fun at an outdoor event.
“Helps them develop emotional, personal, communication skills that they might not get from their-their interactions with-with their adults. They have the opportunity to learn from-from kids they might not have interacted with in-in other environments by coming to these sort of-of community events, and, yeah, they also gain other experiences from-from watching other families play, watching other families learn together," Gina Marcucci, the marketing and communications coordinator for SPARK, said.
SPARK and the Rochester Downtown Alliance will hold another event at Central Park on July 15th. It'll run from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.