Rochester celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day, reflects on lack of societal progress

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Rochester NAACP, Diversity Council, and Rochester Chamber of Commerce hosted a virtual celebration to remember the legacy of the late civil rights activist.
Lorien Carter was the event's keynote speaker. She became an activist after her nephew, Tony Robinson, was shot and killed by a police officer in Madison, Wis., in 2015. Carter was actually in Rochester for a Mother's Day March bringing attention to young men killed by police violence when she learned charges would not be filed against the officer who shot Robinson.
Carter reflects on the lack of progress since MLK's death. "Dr. King merely asked for the basic minimum: civility. Fast forward 54 years from the time of his death, in parts of this world it appears that even the basic minimum has still not been accomplished. Do you know how frustrating and infuriating it is that even in the 21st century, despite all the information, technology, and social media, we still have people who cant look beyond our skin color?" says Carter.
As the community reflects on the message and legacy of MLK, President of the Rochester NAACP Wale Elegbede highlights the inequities that still exist in Minnesota. To solve the issues at hand, he says it will take more than just a change of heart. He says we have opportunities in Rochester to dismantle disciplinary disparities in Rochester Public Schools, to support local social justice organizations, and to invest in the community.
"The message Dr. King shared is still relevant today. In our home state of Minnesota, Minnesota is one of the best places to live unless you're black. Minnesota is the second worst state for racial equality, second highest state for black unemployment. Minnesota remains a tale of two cities. To solve the problem of two Americas, we need equity and social justice as the bridge to create a just society where all individuals have equal rights and there is no racial hatred or discrimination," explains Elegbede.
Elegbede shared about the Rise for Youth Program launching this summer in collaboration with Mayo Clinic. It's a program that will help Black and underrepresented young people enter the workforce.