Rochester Catholic Schools sees huge increase in enrollment applications

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Catholic Schools is seeing a significant 50% increase in its enrollment for the 2023-2024 school year compared to the current year.
The school system has been making an effort to get the message out that they are all-inclusive, meaning that anyone is welcome regardless of faith or finances.
There has long been a view that the the high cost of tuition means that only wealthy families are able to enroll their children for private education.
However, Rochester Catholic Schools is trying to change these perceptions.
Staff at RCS feel that while this is an outdated view about private schools and that it does not reflect modern private education appropriately.
In fact, part of its recent recruitment efforts have been focused on assisting parents and families in exploring private education as an option.
Some of this includes how partnerships with the school would benefit their student and which financial aid opportunities are available.
The Lourdes Foundation provides tuition assistance to students of all ages for instance.
"We have over 1.5 million dollars in financial assistance given out to our families," said Monica Steinmetz, director of admissions at Rochester Catholic Schools.
"When they call and ask and they say - we're not sure we can put this into our budget - our president has said, if your family wants Rochester Catholic Schools, if you want this partnership, we will do everything we can to help you get here," Steinmetz said.
