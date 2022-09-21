Rochester Catholic Schools responds to 'swatting' incident

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Catholic Schools has issued a statement about the 'swatting' incident Wednesday that led to a lockdown and emergency response at Lourdes High School.
Law enforcement says it appears to have been an internet-based fake phone call about an active shooter at Lourdes High School.
The statement from Rochester Catholic Schools follows:
"As you likely saw in the local news, this morning on September 21, around 10 a.m. emergency personnel arrived at Lourdes High School responding to an active shooter call that was received by the Rochester Police Department. RPD and other law enforcement agencies performed a fast sweep of the building to determine that there was NO active shooter at LHS and NO active threat to students or staff."
"At the time that law enforcement arrived, all LHS students were in the auditorium for convocation. The preschool students were safely in their classroom. Per LHS emergency protocol, students sheltered in place as the building was swept. Once it was determined the building was safe again, members of law enforcement and LHS administration shared the situation with the students."
"We would like to thank the Rochester Police Department for their commitment to keeping our community safe. They responded swiftly and were prepared for the situation. We will continue to work with them to make sure students are safe when they are in our care. We are blessed with incredible community partners."
"Each Rochester Catholic School has crisis management plans and performs regular lockdown drills. Keeping students safe at school is our top priority. We continue to review our plans to ensure they are effective."
"Finally, we want to thank our administrators, faculty and staff for responding swiftly to support students. We truly have the best! We pray that we don’t have to utilize these plans and skills again. "
"Our Lady of Lourdes… pray for us!"