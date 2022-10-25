Rochester Catholic Schools mourns loss of pioneer in girls athletics

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester Catholic Schools is mourning the loss of a longtime school employee and supporters.
Lourdes High School Principal Mary Spring says Myron Glass died on Saturday after dedicating more than 45 years of his life to Lourdes. Principal Spring issued the following statement Tuesday:
“Mr. Glass was a kind man who cared about his students. He took the time to answer questions, showed a genuine interest in their day-to-day lives, and convinced students that math didn’t have to be so difficult if they concentrated on solving for X.”
“As a coach, Mr. Glass was instrumental in starting sports programs for girls at LHS. He was the pioneer of many, including track and field and cross country running. In 1983, Coach Glass joined the girls’ basketball staff as head coach. While 700+ wins and eight state basketball championships were amazing accomplishments, it’s a small testament to the man he was. “
“We will forever be grateful to the ways that Mr. Glass dedicated himself to the Lourdes community and the families it serves.”
“Myron cherished the memories of all the great games and loved even more the friendships that were created with the players, the students, other coaches, officials and truly anyone involved,” says St. Francis teacher, Tracy Reilly. “He so enjoyed the camaraderie and passed that onto the girls. He always showed respect for everyone and the girls witnessed that in all of his interactions on and off the court."
“Myron was an incredible mentor to me throughout my years of coaching,” says Lourdes Director of Counseling and Head girls’ soccer coach Sarah Groven. “I learned so much from him beyond the Xs and Os. He taught me about team integrity, character, and what it means to study, share, and teach the game you are passionate about.”
Lourdes High School says visitation for Myron Glass will be held on Sunday from 2-5 pm at the gym. There will be visitation at 10:00 am and Memorial Mass on Monday at 11:00 am at Holy Spirit with Fr. Loomis presiding.