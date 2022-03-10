Rochester Catholic Schools educator receives Honor Teacher award

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A teacher at Rochester Catholic Schools has been recognized by a statewide organization that advocated for independent and private schools.
Emily Heydon, kindergarten instructor at St. Pius X School has received the Honor Teacher Award from MINNDEPENDENT, one of only two teachers in Minnesota to receive that prestigious recognition.
MINNDEPENDENT says the award recognizes teachers “who display a passion for students, model integrity, compassion, and excellence, drive creativity and innovation, achieve exceptional and measurable outcomes, and demonstrate personal and professional growth.”
"Ms. Heydon is a shining exemplar of how to be a teacher who deeply cares for her students in their academic, social, personal, and spiritual growth. She is adept at engaging all types of learners, and it is truly remarkable to see the gradual release of responsibility that she fosters with her students,” says St. Pius X Principal Dave Jenson.
Heydon has been a kindergarten teacher at St. Pius X School since 2014. She is a 2009 graduate of Lourdes High School and holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Early Childhood Education with an Early Childhood Special Education Certificate from the University of Wisconsin-Stout and a Master of Arts Degree in Literacy Education from Saint Mary's University of Minnesota.
She will be honored at a celebration hosted by MINNDEPENDENT on May 1.